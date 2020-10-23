Islamic Radio and Television Union condemns US sanctions

The statement noted that the union is an independent international and non-governmental organization and operates in accordance with international law and standards aiming at defending human values ​​as well as the oppressed in the world.

The statement added that the union condemns US illegal move and continues to achieve its goals.

The US move is a sign of the White House's authoritarian nature and Washington's violation of freedom of expression, it added, saying that the country is currently in a political crisis due to public protests and seeks to accuse others of interfering in the US election to cover up its failures.

The union reiterated its legal right to pursue the case in relevant international organizations to lift the sanctions, calling on the media and human rights organizations to take appropriate action in this regard.

The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that the country has imposed sanctions on five Iranian institutions claiming that they were trying to influence the 2020 US presidential election.

