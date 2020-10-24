US unilateralism endangers rule of law at intl. level: Iran UN envoy

Referring to the vicious approach taken by the US towards the international community, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that it has seriously endangered rule of law at the international level. Addressing the Sixth Committee of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly On "The Rule of law at the National and International levels" (Agenda item 86), Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi in a statement referred to vicious approach taken by the United States towards the international community, saying it has seriously endangered rule of law at the international level.

US seeking to initiate arms race in world: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said that the US seeks to start an arms race in the world.

In a tweet on Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to US lack of interest in global stability and its great desire to initiate an arms race in the world. “US reluctance to extend the SNV-lll (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), one of the most important international security and arms control treaties, which expires in February 2021, is another clear example of the US disregard for global stability and its great desire to start an arms race in the world,” he wrote.

US imposes sanction on Iranian amb. to Baghdad

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions the Iranian ambassador to Iraq and two high-ranking Lebanese Hezbollah officials. In a statement on Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury announced that the country has imposed sanctions on Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi and two other high-ranking Lebanese Hezbollah officials.

Iran registers 6,134 new COVID-19 infections, 335 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 6,134 COVID-19 infections and 335 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Friday noon. Accordingly, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 556,891 so far. The pandemic claimed 335 lives in the said 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 31,985.

Iran's missile program based on Intl. regulations: Iran's envoy

Iran's Representative at the First Committee of the UN General Assembly noted that Iran's missile program is based on international regulations. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly First Committee meeting, Balouji said that the JCPOA is not a one-way commitment.

Iran not to sell arms to all countries: Spox

Iranian Government Spokesman noted that Iran will not sell arms to all countries and does not want the region to turn into a weapons depot.

FM releases statement on blacklisting of US diplomats in Iraq

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a Friday statement, announced sanctions on a number of US authorities including the country's ambassador to Baghdad.

"Foreign Ministry of Iran, in cooperation with relevant authorities, puts US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Tueller, his deputy Steve Fagin and the United States' Consul General in Erbil Rob Waller on the list of sanctioned individuals as stipulated," the statement read.

Anti-Iran moves won't go unanswered: FM spox

Stating that Iran has imposed sanctions on the US ambassador to Iraq and a number of other officials involved in the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, Khatibzadeh said that anti-Iran moves won't go unanswered. In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “US Amb. to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq & beyond, in criminal assassination of Gen. Soleimani & in advancing sanx agst our ppl. Today, Iran designated him & two other officials involved. Anti-Iran moves won't go unanswered.”

Countries affected by sanctions to hold virtual seminar

Iran's Permanent Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that countries affected by sanctions will hold a virtual seminar in the near future. In a tweet on Friday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “The meeting with Cuban and Venezuelan ambassadors was held in Vienna to discuss measures to counter unilateral sanctions within the framework of international organizations.”

"Among other things, it was agreed that a virtual seminar for the ambassadors of countries affected by sanctions would be held in the near future," he added.

