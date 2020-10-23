Iran amb. reacts to US sanction on him

"I was very happy to hear this news. Of course, the terrorist and criminal regime of the United States has once again put me on its criminal sanctions list along with 80 million Iranians. Iranian people and patients amid the coronavirus outbreak are facing difficulties in receiving medicine and food," Iraj Masjedi said.

"This action of the United States made me more determined to materialize the holy goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the people of my country and confirmed legitimacy of my goal and actions," he added.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Quds Force are an honorary document for all freedom-seekers," Masjedi said, adding, "Undoubtedly, the Axis of Islamic Resistance, with the firm support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will continue the path of freedom and relentless struggle against the terrorist regime of the United States and the occupying Israel."

In a statement on Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury announced that the country has imposed sanctions on Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi and two other high-ranking Lebanese Hezbollah officials.

The statement claimed that Masjedi, a close adviser to former IRGC Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, played a formative role in the IRGC Quds Forces’s Iraq policy.

ZZ/IRN84085788