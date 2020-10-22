Nagorno-Karabakh crisis must be resolved via negotiations

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart on Thursday, President Rouhani pointed to the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and added, “Our position in this regard is quite clear and we believe that war is not the solution and the problem should be solved through dialogue and negotiation.”

Referring to the meeting of the High Council of Cooperation between the two countries in Tehran in the form of a videoconference, he stressed the need to implement the agreements between the two countries as soon as possible especially in the field of trade and banking cooperation.

Turning to the negative impact of illegal US sanctions as well as outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on trade and economic relations between the two countries, Rouhani expressed hope that the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries would increase again with full compliance with health protocols and increased transit of trucks and number of flights.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani described the fight against terrorism in the region as ‘an important issue’ and added, “Terrorist groups can be a great danger to the region.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its experiences with Turkey in the fight against coronavirus global pandemic, Rouhani underscored.

Then, he referred to the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and the need to safeguard security of Iranian border cities with the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia and added, “Iran’s position in this regard is quite clear and we believe that war is not the solution, rather, this problem should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.”

“I am of the opinion that Iran and Turkey, as two powerful countries in the region, and also Russia can help restore peace and stability in the region,” President Rouhani emphasized.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, emphasized that his country will continue to support Iran in the face of unilateral US sanctions, adding, “We will do our best to develop trade and economic ties as in the past.”

Turkish president called Iran as a good friend and neighbor of Turkey and emphasized on the development of relations and cooperation between the two countries within the framework of implementation of agreements of the High Cooperation Council of the two countries.

Bilateral cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the fight against terrorism is an important factor behind restoration of peace and security in the region, he added.

Erdogan expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the field of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would lead to a solution to the crisis through dialogue and return of peace and stability to the region.

