Oct 23, 2020

Tehran not to tolerate aggression near borders: envoy

Tehran not to tolerate aggression near borders: envoy

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Referring to the recent dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic, the Ambassador of Iran to Moscow said that Iran will not tolerate aggression at its borders and on its territory.

Iran is closely following the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated last month, and will not tolerate aggression at its borders or on its national territory, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate aggression at its borders and on its territory. During the recent events unfolding between Armenia and Azerbaijan, we told both sides that anyone violating this principle will be fully rejected", Jalali said.

Iran maintains close contact with all the sides to the conflict, the ambassador stressed.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is thoroughly monitoring activities in the border regions of our country. In this regard, as we declare inadmissible aggression by any of the warring sides on our territory, we seriously warn them of the need to be cautious", Jalali went on to say.

Iran has achieved "self-sustainability" and even has "export potential" in some areas of the defence sector, he noted.

"Various defence drills are conducted in accordance with the approved programmes and are aimed at boosting our [combat] readiness, this cannot be linked to some special occasion", Jalali explained, when asked if the decision to conduct a military exercise was related to the Karabakh tensions.

