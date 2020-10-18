  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2020, 5:07 PM

Baku, Yerevan called to return back to negotiation table

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – In a meeting with the Armenian Ambassador to Tehran Artashes Tumanian, the Head Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Mehdi Farshadan called for Baku and Yerevan to return to the negotiating table to resolve tensions.

Expressing content about the establishment of a ceasefire between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Farshadan said, "We hope that the ceasefire will continue and be established ... and the parties will return to the negotiating table to resolve this issue."

He called the relations between Iran and Armenia friendly and based on mutual respect.

"There are deep and longstanding ties between the people of the two countries that ease economic and social development between the two countries," he added.

The Iranian official noted that dialogue and view exchange between the members of the two countries' parliaments can lead to a mutual understanding of each other's capacities and also help facilitation and acceleration of mutual cooperation.

"Regarding the current pandemic, the economic relations between the two countries are satisfactory and we hope to see the strengthening of this cooperation as much as possible, given the great potential in Iran and Armenia."

Ambassador Tumanian, for his turn, welcomed mutual parliamentary exchanges, saying: "There are many issues for the development of cooperation between the two countries, and parliamentary friendship groups can help the governments of the two countries to facilitate such cooperation."

Addressing Nagorno-Karabakh tensions, he said: "We welcome the approach of countries that stay impartial in resolving this conflict."

The Islamic Republic of Iran has voiced its readiness to easing the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Karabakh-Nagorno.

