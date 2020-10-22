Homegrown Bavar-373 missile fired, destroyed targets

Bavar-373 indigenous surface-to-air defense system, for the first time, hit its targets within the framework of country's integrated air defense network and successfully discovered and identified the target with a very low radar cross section precisely.

This is the first use of localized and strategic Bavar-373 system in an air defense exercise, which had a very successful performance under the control and guidance of the country's integrated air defense network.

While congratulating this great success, Spokesman of 'Modafean Aseman Velayat' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies) Military Drill Second Brigadier General Amir Abbas Farajpour said, “Our country's indigenous defense systems have a lot to demonstrate in the world and today we have appeared in this field on a global level. Of course, we have never been satisfied with the current situation and we are always updating and upgrading our systems and equipment to protect and defend the country's sky from enemies’ threats.”

Today, enemies of the country know that in the event of any aggression, even a small one into the airspace of our country, they (enemies) will face a multitude of fires from the defense systems of the army and the IRGC, Farajpour emphasized.

MA/5054069