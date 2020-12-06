Iran observing enemies beyond its borders

The commander said, "Today, Iran's defense capability is not comparable to the era of holy defense [the imposed war with Iraq], and the Iranian Army Air Defense Force is constantly evolving and updating."

"In fact, we have the best technologies in various fields of radar, missile, and electronic warfare and it can be said that we are at the highest scientific levels."

"In addition to its constant monitoring and guarding the country's sky, Army Air Defense Force monitors the movements and actions of the enemies beyond our borders," he noted.

In earlier remarks, Brigadier General Sabahifard had announced that Iran has gained the ability to detect and down any kind of flying object in the region's sky.

He added that the Iranian experts in the Army Air Force have achieved good results in the field of radar-based systems that most of these achievements are not made public.

“Today, in addition to monitoring the skies of our country, we also observe the skies of the region (West Asia), the commander asserted.

"Today we have the ability to identify any flying object in the sky of the country and the region and down it if required," he added.

