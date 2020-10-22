  1. Video
Oct 22, 2020, 2:20 PM

VIDEO: ‘Bavar-373’ missile defense system successfully fired

VIDEO: ‘Bavar-373’ missile defense system successfully fired

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Homegrown Bavar-373 missile defense system hit its targets successfully in the second day of the 'Modafean Aseman Velayat' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies) Military Drill.

Download 6 MB

Bavar-373 is an Iranian long-range road-mobile surface-to-air missile system unveiled in August 2016. Iran describes it as a competitor with the S-300 missile system. It is manufactured by the Iranian Defense Ministry in cooperation with unspecified local manufacturers and universities.

News Code 165050

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    Most Viewed