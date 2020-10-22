VIDEO: ‘Bavar-373’ missile defense system successfully fired

Bavar-373 is an Iranian long-range road-mobile surface-to-air missile system unveiled in August 2016. Iran describes it as a competitor with the S-300 missile system. It is manufactured by the Iranian Defense Ministry in cooperation with unspecified local manufacturers and universities.
TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Homegrown Bavar-373 missile defense system hit its targets successfully in the second day of the 'Modafean Aseman Velayat' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies) Military Drill.
