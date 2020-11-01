  1. Politics
Air Force to conduct war game in C Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force will start the final phase of a military drill on Monday in Isfahan province.

Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh noted that the process of the drill, codenamed Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 9 (The Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9), has started since Saturday with the transfer of aircraft to Isfahan province. 

"In this stage of the drill, dozens of fighter jets, bombers, heavy and semi-heavy transport, refueling, interceptor and reconnaissance aircraft, air patrols and drones will perform the main and operational phase of the exercise for 2 days," said the commander.

