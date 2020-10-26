Southwest Asia ‘world’s geopolitical pivot’: Maj. Gen. Bagher

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks on Monday in a videoconference meeting of the Passive Defense Committee.

Referring to the geopolitical and geostrategic theories, which term some points in the world as “geopolitical heartlands and pivots,” the top commander said, “Today, there is no doubt that the pyramid of world power in Southwest Asia determines world supremacy and leadership."

"Any power that can dominate this region will stand at the top of this pyramid,” he added.

Major General Bagheri noted, “The Islamic Revolution was formed [in 1979] in an extremely sensitive region, and it has been following its divine goals and ideals and valuable mottos, such as revealing the role of external domination, supporting the oppressed and self-reliance of the Iranian nation.”

Therefore, he added, it is normal that the country is facing multiple threats on its path by those trying to dominate the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, without any expectation of interest from neighbors, has relied solely on its religious and revolutionary principles to seek to take control of its own affairs and reach self-reliance.”

He underlined the country's undisputed will to continue the path of development, stressing that no threat can ever stop the Iranian nation from realizing such a goal.

