  1. Politics
May 24, 2021, 11:57 AM

Iran to stage 'Separ-e-Aseman 1400' military drill

Iran to stage 'Separ-e-Aseman 1400' military drill

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that 'Separ-e-Aseman 1400' (Sky Shield 1400) joint military drill be will be held tomorrow.

According to Sayyari, this exercise is the most practical joint exercise in the field of military electronic warfare in recent years.

As he elaborated, offensive and defensive tactics in the field of electronic warfare would be put into practice in a vast area in Isfahan Province and the Iranian Army will use its latest achievements and combat capabilities during the drill.

Referring to the special importance of electronic warfare in both operational and intelligence aspects of today's battles, Sayyari added that the Iranian Army has prepared the necessary infrastructure for defense and electronic warfare.

He also informed that various systems have been already deployed to the exercise area.

In this drill, drones and smart infiltrators will hit predetermined targets using electronic warfare coverage, the commander said.

In addition, air interception and cyber defense operations will be conducted, accuracy and speed in the detection of the equipment will be analyzed, and electronic eavesdropping systems would be monitored, as he explained.

HJ/5219213

News Code 173870
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173870/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News