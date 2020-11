TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – The press conference of a large-scale Air Force military drill, codenamed Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 9 (The Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9), was held.

The Commander of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh answered the reporters' questions.

The exercise is to kick off in Isfahan on Monday to demonstrate the aviation branch of the Iranian Army’s prowess in defending the country’s airspace.