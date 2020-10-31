TPOI pursuing launch of bartering deal with 10 countries

Hamid Zadboum made the remarks on Sat. and added, “After reviewing and correcting policy package by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), all export capacities of the country will be used to meet the currency demands.”

Necessary follow-up measures will be carried out by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for implementation of bartering goods with 10 selected countries, he said, adding, “With the recent decisions adopted in Government's Economic Coordination Board, the suitable breakthrough will be created ahead of exporting goods and meeting demands of the country especially industrial and production units.”

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran once again emphasized that after the revision and correction of the policy package by the Central Bank of Iran, all capacities and capabilities of the country will be used for spurring exports and export activities.

He called on all responsible organizations and departments to cooperate and coordinate with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade with regards to the issue of bartering goods as well as exchanging list of goods.

