Local sources announced that 12 police officers were killed in two explosions in Nimruz Province on Tuesday, AVA Press reported.

According to the reports, one police chief has also been killed in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

