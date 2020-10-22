'Carrot Cake' goes to Evolution Mallorca Intl. FilmFest.

Last year, this Iranian play writer won the first prize for the best screenplay in the international section of this festival for his "Sleep Awake" screenplay.

Earlier the "Carrot Cake" had been entered the competitive section of the Nevada Film Festival, as well as the judging section of the American Screenwriting Conference.

The Evolution International Mallorca Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from around the world.

The festival will be held on October 23-29 in Spain.

