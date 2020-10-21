National Basketball Team to depart for Qatar on Nov. 24

Iran is in Group E of qualifications along with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.

Due to concerns over the COIVD-19 outbreak, FIBA has chosen Doha as the centralized venue for remaining Group E matches.

Accordingly, Iran will take on Saudi Arabia on November 28 before locking horns with Syria two days later.

The Iranian team defeated Qatar and Syria in Tehran in the first window of the event in late February.

Iran sits top of the group with four points, followed by Syria (three points), Saudi Arabia (three points) and Qatar (two points).

Only 16 out of 24 teams participating in the qualifiers will win quota to the 2021 Asia Cup. The top two teams of each group secure direct qualification while six third-placed teams will compete in a separate competition to win the remaining four places.

MAH/ 5053060