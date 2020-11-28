FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers: Iran defeats Saudi Arabia

Iran gained its third consecutive win in the event to continue its lead over Group E of the event. The qualifiers are being held in Qatar's Doha.

Behnam Yakhchali was named the match's best scorer with 27 points.

The Iranian team will take on Syria on November 30.

The team defeated Qatar and Syria in Tehran in the first window of the event in late February.

Iran sits atop of the group with six points, followed by Saudi Arabia (four points), Syria (three points), and Qatar (two points).

Only 16 out of 24 teams participating in the qualifiers will win quota to the 2021 Asia Cup. The top two teams of each group secure direct qualification while six third-placed teams will compete in a separate competition to win the remaining four places.

