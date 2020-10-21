Keeping JCPOA more difficult than creating due to US sabotage

Mahmoud Vaezi made the remarks in his meeting with German ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel.

Referring to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Vaezi said that Iran will abide by its obligations under the JCPOA if the other parties also adhere to their obligations.

He pointed to Germany's contribution in the nuclear talks, saying that preserving the JCPOA is more difficult than creating it due to the destructive actions and sabotage of the US.

It has been preserved with contribution of remaining parties in the JCPOA and the support of international community, he added.

He also referred to the numerous crises in the West Asia and stressed the need to adopt negotiation methods and non-war solutions to resolve problems and disputes.

Referring to the rich history and culture and the prominent role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region, Hans-Udo Muzel, for his part, described the dialogue between countries as very important.

He also expressed hope that during his mission in Tehran, Iran and Germany will expand their relations.

Referring to the region's problems, he called the dialogue an effective step out of the existing challenges.

ZZ/5053084