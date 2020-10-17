Aliyev rejects allegations on Iran’s arms transfer to Armenia

In an interview with A Haber on Friday, Aliyev spoke clearly against the allegations that accused the Islamic Republic of giving weapons and missiles to Armenia.

"We have no information regarding the transfer of arms from Iran to Armenia; On the contrary, I can say that Iran and Georgia have closed their skies and land borders to send weapons to Armenia."

“Therefore, we thank the Iranian government and the Georgian government once again for this,” Aliyev added.

Fighting between Azeri and Armenian forces over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory is continuing despite a recent ceasefire.

Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been administered by ethnic Armenian separatists backed by Armenia since 1992, when they broke from Azerbaijan in a war that killed some 30,000 people.

In 1994, a ceasefire was put in place, and France, Russia, and the US — known as the “Minsk Group” — were tasked with finding a lasting solution to the conflict. But for decades, the group has failed to stop the sporadic outbreaks of fighting and implement UN resolutions that demand an Armenian withdrawal from the Nagorno-Karabakh.

The latest fighting over the region began on September 27 and has claimed hundreds of lives, with each side blaming the other for instigating the deadliest fighting since 1994.

Since the beginning of the recent conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran has repeatedly announced its readiness to mediate between the involved countries.

