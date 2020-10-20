Researchers succeed in producing COVID-19 prototype vaccine

Researchers of a domestic knowledge-based company at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) managed to produce a prototype of recombinant coronavirus vaccine.

One of Iranian knowledge-based firm acquired the technical knowhow and knowledge of a third generation of coronavirus vaccine based on engineered measles virus.

The company acquired the technical knowhow of producing a prototype of COVID-19 vaccine in cooperation with one of the companies affiliated to the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) Holding.

It should be noted that this vaccine is currently at the animal testing phase. After receiving necessary licenses from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, this vaccine will enter the human phase and then, mass production of recombinant coronavirus vaccine will start.

