Iran to produce three new human vaccines by yearend: official

Mostafa Ghanei broke the news on Sat. and reiterated that three human vaccines will be unveiled before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021).

“We have decided to add three new human vaccines to the list of domestically-produced vaccines by the yearend,” Ghanei added.

Presently, public sector has not thus far managed to produce these vaccines since they consume high currency valuation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that six accelerators have thus far been created in the country in the field of vaccine.

Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran has stood at the first rank in the West Asia in terms of biotechnology and vaccine production and is among top five producers of biotechnology products in Asia, Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Ghanei added.

