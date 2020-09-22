US sanctions not to affect Iran-Russia coop.: Ryabkov

The US new sanctions will have no political and economical impact on the collaboration between Iran and Russia, said Ryabkov on Tuesday.

Referring to the new actions of Washington, he stressed that Moscow will take necessary measures to protect itself from the possible effects of US sanctions due to cooperation with Iran.

Previously, Ryankov has said that Russia has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran. “We are not afraid of US sanctions, we are used to them.”

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Monday that Trump had signed an executive order on Monday, which allows imposing restrictive measures, in particular, on foreign countries for supplying, selling and shipping arms to Iran.

Earlier, the other Russian officials also stressed that US sanctions would not affect Iran-Russia cooperation.

