Psychological warfare no bearing on Iran's foreign policy

"Iran's foreign policy is not determined in #Washington, #London, #Beijing, #Baku, #Yerevan, #Moscow or #Ankara," Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

"With independence and authority in #Tehran, we decide on national interests and national security of Iran," he added.

"Psychological and media warfare of governments, regimes, or "special circles" has no bearing on what should or should not be done. #karabakh," he wrote.

The Iranian embassy in Baku, in its Saturday statement, strongly condemned Friday's rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing its condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, reiterates that attacks on innocent cities and people violate all internationally recognized legal norms ... and that such actions must be stopped as soon as possible," the statement said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has voiced its readiness to easing the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Karabakh-Nagorno.

