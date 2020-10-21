Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of bilateral relations

Iran's Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov on Wednesday.

Both sides reviewed the latest status of economic relations and ongoing projects as well as barriers to trade and investment between the two countries.

The officials further discussed facilitating the travel of traders and investors in the current situation, supporting Iranian companies, the latest developments related to the signing of a preferential trade agreement and the joint industrial town and the transshipment of Iranian goods during the meeting.

