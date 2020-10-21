  1. Politics
Oct 21, 2020, 11:53 PM

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of bilateral relations

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Baku and the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan conferred on the economic relations between the two countries.

Iran's Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov on Wednesday.

Both sides reviewed the latest status of economic relations and ongoing projects as well as barriers to trade and investment between the two countries.

The officials further discussed facilitating the travel of traders and investors in the current situation, supporting Iranian companies, the latest developments related to the signing of a preferential trade agreement and the joint industrial town and the transshipment of Iranian goods during the meeting.

FA/IRN 84084593

News Code 165034

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News