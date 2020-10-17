Iranian embassy in Baku condemns attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku strongly condemned the last night's rocket attack on the city of Ganja and underlined that the attack on cities and innocent people is against all international legal norms and must be stopped as soon as possible.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing its condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, reiterates that attacks on innocent cities and people violate all internationally recognized legal norms ... and that such actions must be stopped as soon as possible," the statement said.

Twelve people were killed in the missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office informed on Saturday, TASS reported.

"As a result of a missile attack on downtown Ganja at about 01:00 (local time, 00:00 Moscow time) on October 17, 12 people have been killed, over 40 civilians have been wounded, and serious damage has been inflicted on civil infrastructure and transport," the message informs.

Neighbors from the northern part of the city called for each other's help, terrified by the strange sounds of buildings collapsing and concrete collapsing.

Civilians are continued to be saved from the debris of destruction by emergency services,” Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said on Twitter.

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating a freshly-clinched ceasefire between the two sides following nearly two weeks of intense fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The contested region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been under the control of Armenian-backed separatists since the early 1990s.

The recent clashes – the worst in decades – erupted on September 27, with both Yerevan and Baku accusing each other of provocation. Since the onset of the clashes, hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, including many civilians.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has voiced its readiness to easing the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Karabakh-Nagorno.

