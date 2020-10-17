  1. Politics
Iran condoles with Pakistan over terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – The spokesman of Iran's foreign ministry expressed sympathy with the government and people of Pakistan due to the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days.

Condemning all forms of terrorism, Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and sponsors of terrorist acts.

A gun and rocket attack targeting a Pakistani paramilitary escort on Thursday killed seven soldiers and seven private security guards in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.

The security detail was escorting a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on a coastal highway traveling to the southern city of Karachi from the port town of Gawadar, located in the restive Balochistan province.

The Pakistani military’s public relations wing said the OGDCL personnel managed to escape the attack safely, but 14 security men had been killed in the incident.

The area has been sealed off and a search operation for the assailants had been launched, the military said in a statement.

