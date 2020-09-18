Iran, Pakistan review boosting coop. between border provinces

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan’s Quetta Hassan Darvishvand met with Spokesman of the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Friday in Quetta to discuss issues of mutual interest, economic relations and joint fight against the coronavirus.

Referring to the long-standing relations between Iran and Pakistan, historical, religious, cultural and social commonalities, the two sides stressed the need to develop cultural relations between the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan in Iran and Balochistan in Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the issue of establishment of border markets and the ways to fight against coronavirus.

Pakistani side called for resumption of cultural youth exchange programs between the two provinces.

