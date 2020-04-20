Iran, Pakistan discuss bilateral ties

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the wide range of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, border exchanges, the latest developments on the coronavirus, as well as issues related to border trade and economic relations.

Iran’s Consul General stressed the readiness of Iran to increase the level of political, economic and cultural relations, especially border trade with Pakistan.

Emphasizing the importance of developing comprehensive relations with Iran, including the expansion of cooperation between neighboring provinces, Jam Kamal Khan said that the post-Corona era will be very important and valuable to further strengthen cooperation.

MNA/IRN 83757771