Iran appointed G-24 chair

In a recent meeting of ministers and general heads of G-24, held on Tuesday through videoconference, Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati undertook the periodical presidency of the Group for a period of 12 months.

CBI’s Governor Hemmati said, “I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate efforts of the Group-24 President, Afuri Atta and the Government of Ghana for leading the Group-24 during this turbulent year.”

Hemmati pointed to the significance of G-24 and reiterated, “Given the current deep recessions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the role and importance of the group is becoming more and more important day by day. We intend to follow past issues as much as possible. In addition to focusing on resilience, we want to establish more constructive interactions between members of the Group.”

He emphasized the need for global coordination for solving problems especially in the coronavirus and added, “As a group, we must always advocate for a coordinated global solution to ensure that all countries, without exception, have access to low-cost vaccine and treatment for Covid-19 and financial assistance including emergency assistance based on humanitarian needs.”

“I am confident that during this period of service, we will be able to formulate policies based on future vision and pre-determined goals and help member countries overcome this unprecedented crisis and the current harmful situation. Our joint programs will focus on the goals of economic recovery in the post-epidemic period, how to achieve financial stability and in particular, public debt management,” CBI governor underscored.

