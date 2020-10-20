Iran eyes to produce 55mn tons of crude steel by 2021

Speaking in Investment Working Group on Tue., Saeed Zarandi stated, “Given the domestic demand in this sector, the possibility of exporting 14 million tons of steel has been predicted in this period.”

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has compiled comprehensive program for producing 55 million tons of crude steel in 2021 Outlook Plan in cooperation with steel manufacturers of the country, so that situation of steel chain projects is monitoring consecutively.”

Production of concentrate, pellet (conglomerate), sponge iron, steel ingot and section include steel chains, he added.

Considering the shortage of iron ore, explorations of new mines are underway in the country, Zarandi underlined.

According to the general policies adopted in the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, construction of processing units (concentrate and iron conglomerate) has been predicted in the vicinity of southern coastal areas of the country.

He went on to say that establishment of Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) units, smelting and rolling mills in the vicinity of each other play a very important and effective role in reducing energy consumption, Deputy Ministry of Industry added.

