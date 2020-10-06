Semnan exports $120.4mn worth of products in H1: official

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tue., Ali Sa’deddin stated that 116,839 tons of products, valued at $120.4 million, were exported from this province to 37 countries in the world in this period.

These products were exported by 71 industrial and production units based in this province, he added.

According to him, light hydrocarbons, detergents, sweets, white chocolate with cocoa, silicon, ground cable and disodium carbonate were of the main products exported from this province.

The director general further noted that these products were exported to the countries including Iraq, Turkey, Italy, India and Ukraine in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

Some 5,517 tons of goods, valued at $24,362, were discharged from customs of the province, he said, adding, “These products mainly included module goods, bakery or confectionery machinery, machinery’s parts and components, electrical devices, propylene, inductors and electrical converters.”

As one of industrial and mineral hubs in east part of the country, Semnan province has a significant role in booming economy of country, Director General of Semnan Province Customs Office noted.

