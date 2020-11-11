Export of Iranian products to Vietnam to surge: TPOI

Speaking in his meeting with the newly-appointed ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Vietnam on Wed., Hamid Zadboum said that export of Iranian products to this emerging market has been put atop agenda.

The two countries of Iran and Vietnam enjoy high potential and capacities to broaden bilateral ties in economic field, he added.

He pointed to the readiness of his organization to offer any kind of cooperation with regards to dissemination of information on the latest trade decisions adopted for facilitating trade between the two countries and added, “As a strong and effective arm of missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran overseas, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran will take necessary steps and cooperation in this regard.”

Iran’s new envoy to Vietnam Nazari, for his part, appreciated constructive interaction between Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and added, “Giant steps will be taken for strengthening relations between the two countries of Iran and Vietnam as well as development of Iran’s market in this Southeast Asian country.”

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Iran and Vietnam last year. In this MoU, it was emphasized on the significance of expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

