“Once Upon a Time a Woman” to be screened at Florida Filmfest

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – An international film festival in Florida of the United States will be hosting the film “Once Upon a Time a Woman” directed by an Iranian filmmaker.

The Iranian film “Once Upon a Time a Woman” directed by Jalil Akbari Sehat will be Screened in the competitive section of an  International Film Festival which is held annually in Florida, USA. 

“Once Upon a Time a Woman” depicts the story of a woman who is suffering from an incurable disease. At the same time, she is in search of finding his brother who has gone to Kenya, however she reaches a new knowledge of life.

This year, the ninth edition of this festival will be held from October 9 to 11, 2020 in the sections of short, feature and etc.

