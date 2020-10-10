“Once Upon a Time a Woman” to be screened at Florida Filmfest

The Iranian film “Once Upon a Time a Woman” directed by Jalil Akbari Sehat will be Screened in the competitive section of an International Film Festival which is held annually in Florida, USA.

“Once Upon a Time a Woman” depicts the story of a woman who is suffering from an incurable disease. At the same time, she is in search of finding his brother who has gone to Kenya, however she reaches a new knowledge of life.

This year, the ninth edition of this festival will be held from October 9 to 11, 2020 in the sections of short, feature and etc.

RHM/5044378