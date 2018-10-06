‘Double’ to vie at Macedonia’s KineNova Filmfest.

‘Double’, Ronak Jafari’s fiction debut after eight documentaries, has made it into the competition section of the third edition of International Film Festival KineNova in Skopje, Macedonia.

‘Double’ is the tale of a young woman, Pegah, who “finds herself plunging to her death at the edge of an eerie marsh in the middle of the mysterious mountains. Her abstract unreal identity is revealed when she coincidentally meets another woman, Matin. The look of the two women in the story challenges the matter of their false and true identities. A kind of inversion.”

The 26-minute film was nominated for Best Film of Short Films Competition at the 40th Moscow International Film Festival in Russia.

The International Film Festival KineNova Skopje aims to discover new directors and screenwriters from the world of cinema, who, at the same time, have taken a "new innovative approach to the topics that can offer a new more human vision of the world."

The third edition of the festival will be held 03-13 October 2018.

