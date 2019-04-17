Two Iranian animations to vie at Bulgaria’s Golden Kuker fest.

The international competition section of the 9th edition of International Animation Film Festival (IAFF) Golden Kuker- Sofia will feature two short animated pieces from Iran, namely ‘The Sixth String’ by Bahram Azimi, and ‘Once Upon A Time’ by Mahin Javaherian.

‘The Sixth String’ is about the life of Darvish Khan, a Persian classical musician and Tar player, who passed away 90 years ago in a car accident. He is known as the first victim of a car accident in Iran.

The musical animation ‘Once Upon A Time’ depicts a mother who teaches the ways of life to her daughter in the form of Persian folklore songs.

The 9th edition of International Animation Film Festival (IAFF) Golden Kuker will be held on May 7-12, 2019 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

