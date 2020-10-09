US sanctions indicate Trump’s failure in confronting Iran

Referring to the Trump administration's defeats in confronting Iran, Vaezi noted that the US has done everything in its power to create challenges for Iran which have failed so far.

He went on to say that the US could not achieve its goals by imposing economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Vaezi further referred to new US sanctions on Iranian banks as completely illegal and underlined that these moves will not undermine the determination of the Iranian government and nation.

These remarks came as US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on 18 Iranian banks in a hostile move on Thursday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed that US maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic will continue until Iran returns to the negotiating table.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reacted to new US sanctions on Iranian banks and maintained that the country seeks to blow up Iran’s remaining channels to pay for food and medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

