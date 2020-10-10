New US sanctions another inhumane move against Iranian nation

"The criminal actions of the US regime in threatening the lives of ordinary people through economic terrorism seem unending," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in an Instagram post late on Friday.

“On the one hand, they claim that the import of medicine and food is not subject to sanctions, but on the other hand, they completely block the channels available to pay for the import of these items."

“By now, this deviant American game should be known to everyone," he added.

He further called on the European countries to take actual steps against such unilateralism and hawkishness instead of merely expressing regret.

Gharibabadi added that Europe has a heavy responsibility in terms of countering US human rights abuses.

The US Treasury Department on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on Iran’s financial sector, targeting 18 banks in an effort to further choke off Iranian revenues.

It claimed in a statement that the prohibitions did not apply to transactions to sell agricultural commodities, food, medicine or medical devices to Iran, saying it understood the need for humanitarian goods.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor and began re-imposing US sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

