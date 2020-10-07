Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf released the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA). This first-of-its-kind report synthesizes threat information across DHS including intelligence and operational components.

“This HTA is as close as the American people will get to seeing and understanding the information that I see as Acting Secretary and that our employees see in their national security missions. As you read through the HTA you should have faith in knowing that these threats were identified using the best intelligence, operational information, and employee knowledge available to the Department,” said Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf. “When the American people read this HTA they will be more aware of the traditional threats facing the Homeland like terrorism and organized crime. However, I think they will also realize that we face a significant threat in the Homeland from nation-states like China, Russia, and Iran.”

It should be noted that creating panic among the American people in the midst of the US presidential election is one of the old ways of persuading them to participate more in the event.

