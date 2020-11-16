‘Shahin’ to vie at Australian, Indian film festivals

Directed by Salar Tehrani, the film will vie at the Best Drama section of the Pigdon Street International Film Festival in Australia and Lift India Film Festival.

'Shahin' is about the life of a policeman and his wife.

The cast includes Gelareh Abbasi, Alireza Kamali-Nejad, Mehran Ranjbar, Bahar Nouhian, Ehsan Amani and Farzin Mohaddes.

The Pigdon Street International Film Festival (PigStreetFest) will be held in Melbourne on December 13-14.

Lift India Film Festival will be held in the Indian city of Lonavla on December 25.

