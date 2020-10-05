Moscow in contact with Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia

"We are in contact with Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia as neighbors on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the European Trade Union on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Minister further stressed his country's efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that the country has prepared a plan to put an end to the decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He added that Iran is closely watching the developments near its northwestern border and is in contact with both parties. “From the day the conflict started, Iran told both parties that there will be no military solution to solve the decades-old dispute. Again while respecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the need to withdraw forces from occupied cities, we stress that military conflict should be halted swiftly for the start of comprehensive political dialogue.”

