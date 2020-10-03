Iran not to hesitate to defend its borders: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for an immediate end to the war.

"UN resolutions emphasize the sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh," he said, adding, "Respect for territorial integrity, immediate cessation of hostilities and political negotiation are the key tactics."

"The continuation of the war and the presence of Takfiri terrorists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is a threat to peace and security," he noted.

"Maintaining complete security of Iran's borders is our important priority and we won't hesitate to defend them," Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

