Oct 3, 2020, 10:08 AM

Iran not to hesitate to defend its borders: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Stating that the complete security of Iran's borders is one of the most important priorities of the Establishment, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called for an immediate end to the war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for an immediate end to the war.

"UN resolutions emphasize the sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh," he said, adding, "Respect for territorial integrity, immediate cessation of hostilities and political negotiation are the key tactics."

"The continuation of the war and the presence of Takfiri terrorists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is a threat to peace and security," he noted.

"Maintaining complete security of Iran's borders is our important priority and we won't hesitate to defend them," Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

