Any aggression on Iranian territory intolerable: FM spox.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks in response to some questions over Iran’s reaction to some aggression on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the recent conflicts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Islamic Republic of Iran monitors any movements in the border areas of the country seriously and sensitively, he said.

"Any aggression on Iran’s territories by any of the two countries involved in this conflict is intolerable," he added, saying, “We strongly warn all parties to take the necessary precautions in this regard.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated the need to respect the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the principle of non-aggression against civilians, the cessation of hostilities, and the start of serious and timely talks.

He also expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help the countries to end conflicts.

RHM/FNA13990712000631