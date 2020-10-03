Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 03

Ebtekar:
1.5 million people lost job in first wave of covid-19: Rabiei
Most political coronavirus of world in White House
Bitter story of Plasco repeated in Bandar Deylam
Ettela’at:
Iraq Hezbollah says committed to ousting America after Gen Soleimani’s martyrdom
Trump contracted coronavirus
Iran:
Rouhnai: Gov. supports knowledge-based companies
Kayhan:
Many NATO countries lack operational power of Hezbollah, Israeli regime admits
Snapback mechanism has not been activated: UNSC chief
IAEA chief says the org. under pressure from major countries for Iran nuclear case
Hamshahri:
Shock to US elections; consequences of Trump’s covid-19 for US election, economy
Ex-envoy talks about threats of Karabakh conflict for Iran
MAH
Your Comment