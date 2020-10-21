Eurasian Union able to improve Iran’s economy amid sanctions

Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the US maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic republic has failed.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, using the economic capacities and trade corridors of the countries of the Caspian Sea, has activated two strategic routes to China through Central Asia and Eurasian countries,” he added.

He went on to say that in addition to connecting to China via the Caspian Sea, Iran can be connected to Europe through the Eurasian Geopolitical area and its five member states.

According to Safavi, Iran can connect Central Asia to the Mediterranean and Europe via the Caspian Sea, Iraq, and Syria.

“The US cannot control China's export route through China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkey, and the Mediterranean, or the route of Iran, Iraq, Syria and the Mediterranean,” he maintained.

