Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 27

Asia:
Niki Karimi named jury member at Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival
Iran exporting cosmetic products to 21 countries
Aftab:
Rouhani: White House responsible for crimes against humanity
Ebtekar:
Turkey to build 100,000 housing units in Iran according to Tehran-Ankara agreemment
Etela'at:
Foreign Ministry: Any interference in Iran's internal affairs 'unacceptable'
Rouhani: Iran considers US presence detrimental to regional security
Iran:
Pres. Rouhani: All should know that White House accountable for inhumane sanctions on Iran
Kayhan:
Iran's oil exports increases to 1.5 million barrels per day
Rouhani: Tehran considers US forces presence in region as detrimental to security, stability of region
Thomas Friedman warns that US could be headed toward second civil war
Mardom Salari:
Trump's thirst for a deal with Tehran
