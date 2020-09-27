Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 27

Asia:

Niki Karimi named jury member at Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival

Iran exporting cosmetic products to 21 countries

Aftab:

Rouhani: White House responsible for crimes against humanity

Ebtekar:

Turkey to build 100,000 housing units in Iran according to Tehran-Ankara agreemment

Etela'at:

Foreign Ministry: Any interference in Iran's internal affairs 'unacceptable'

Rouhani: Iran considers US presence detrimental to regional security

Iran:

Pres. Rouhani: All should know that White House accountable for inhumane sanctions on Iran

Kayhan:

Iran's oil exports increases to 1.5 million barrels per day

Rouhani: Tehran considers US forces presence in region as detrimental to security, stability of region

Thomas Friedman warns that US could be headed toward second civil war

Mardom Salari:

Trump's thirst for a deal with Tehran

