Iran resists against US, both in military, economic wars

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks in a ceremony on the occasion of Holy Defense Week on Sunday.

In this ceremony, he insisted on holding exhibitions, publishing books and diaries with the theme of Holy Defense to convey the valuable messages of the Iran-Iraq war and the resistance spirituality to the youth of Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon, Iraq as well as other freedom seeker nations of the Axis of Resistance.

“Today, we’re witnessing that some foreign media are trying to distort the reality of the Holy Defense years through their false analysis, news and books”, he said and added that therefore it is a necessity to take action to prevent such distortion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he likened the status of Iran during the 8 years of the Iran-Iraq military war and the current economic war raised by Americans.

During the Iran-Iraq war, Iran did not bow down to the demands of the United States, the Zionist regime, and the war they imposed on Iran, and also today, Iran is doing the same thing via resisting the US sanctions, he added.

The military arrangement in the current economic war against Iran is the same as in the imposed War, except for the fact that Russia is not complying with this coalition of world powers anymore, Major General Safavi explained.

RHM/IRN84055900