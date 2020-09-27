Industry min. can play a key role in solving economic problem

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Rouhani said, “We hope that the Parliament will give strong vote of confidence to the proposed minister of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current situation that the country is grappling with the economic war waged by enemies against Iran."

He reiterated that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is at the forefront of economic war, so that it should be supported duly.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that today, and especially in the current year that Leader of the Islamic Revolution has notified the mission of “Surge in Production” to the government and Parliament, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade can play a leading role in this regard which is at the forefront of the economic war.

Rouhani stressed that boom in production, whether in industrial, mineral and trade sector or in import and export sectors, has been the main goal of the US economic war with the Iranian people in the recent years.

Under such circumstances, managerial unity and cohesion in the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is a definite and urgent necessity, so that presence of a competent and capable minister in the Ministry of Industry is vital and essential, he underlined.

