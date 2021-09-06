Our defense strategy is "nipping attacking enemy in the bud"

"Our strategy should be based on the fact that if any enemy 3,000 km radius from Tehran wanted to move towards our country, we should destroy them at the beginning of their movement," Maj. Gen. Rahim Safavi said on Monday morning in Tehran in a meeting to discuss Operation Kaman 99 conducted by the Iranian Air Force against the Saddam regime in the early days of the Iraqi Saddam regime-imposed war on Iraq in 1980.

The top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution added, "Our defense depth must be 3,000 km radius from Tehran."

At the same time, he stressed, "we need a strong air force that can cover this distance."

"We can become the number one power in West Asia, and to achieve this, we must have strong armed forces," Rahim Safavi also noted, adding, "Strong army and IRGC will be the guardians of this nation."

