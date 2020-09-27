Iran-Iraq war teaches country to stand on its own foot: Cmdr.

Speaking on the commemoration ceremony of war veterans of the Sacred Defense on Sunday, Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani reiterated that eight years of Sacred Defense war showed that the country must stand on its own foot and rely on its own capabilities and potentials.

Former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein thought that he could achieve his goals in a short time but with the unparalleled resistance of people of the country and in an eight-year war, in which all the global arrogance supported Saddam, even an inch of land and territory of the country was not given to the enemy in this unequal war, he underlined.

He considered the effects of the Sacred Defense in country’s defense progresses ‘vast and comprehensive’ and added, “The effects of the Navy on the Sacred Defense are strategic. In the first 67 days of the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, the Navy could overcome Iraqi Ba’athist Navy which had been equipped with heavily advanced and sophisticated warfare equipment.”

“Today, Iran’s authority at sea is the result of the bravery and pride of its forces who fought with all their means during the eight years of the Sacred Defense. War was similar to the university and taught us we must stand on our own two feet. When the Islamic Revolution attained victory, many military advisers left our country and when the Iraqi imposed war against Iran broke out, youth and talented individuals of the country used these military devices to defend the country from invasion of Iraq.”

Today, a wide spectrum of defensive weapons and military equipment such as missiles, etc. are manufactured inside the country, he said, adding that more than 95 percent of defense equipment is produced in the country.

It should be kept in mind that Iran’s Army Navy played a very constructive and important role in the Sacred Defense, Rear Admiral Amir Hamzeh Kaviani added.

